Amanda Holden's Instagram fans are delighted to see she returned to the Heart FM radio studios on Monday looking glam in head-to-toe Wyse London. Like many other celebrities, the presenter had stopped posting pictures of her daily outfits amid the coronavirus crisis, so her most recent snap showing off her gorgeous silky skirt and top combo - not to mention her pastel gloves - is a welcome surprise for her followers. Who knew clashing colours and prints could look so chic?

Amanda wore a pink and blue floral skirt with a colourful lightning bolt T-shirt

Making a stylish start to the new work week, Amanda opted for a pretty pink midi skirt covered in delicate pastel-blue flowers and finished off with a bold red and blue striped elasticated waist. Thanks to her outfit credits on Instagram, we've tracked down the Wyse London skirt and it costs £160 - and while it may be pricier than some of her other high-street picks, the fact it is made out of 100 per cent silk means it's completely worth its £160 price tag. Fans of the feminine style can also get their hands on a colourful floral print or a deep blue version.

READ: Amanda Holden shares hilarious workout video you need to see to believe

While many would team the patterned midi with a plain top, Amanda proved she is not afraid to make a fashion statement by opting for a white T-shirt emblazoned with a rainbow-coloured lightning bolt. How bold! The Wyse London tee, which also comes in a navy colourway, costs £65 and is currently only available to pre-order. She finished off her look with white trainers, natural makeup and curly hair, but fans couldn't help but notice her matching pink plastic gloves!

Silk midi skirt, £160, Wyse London

BUY NOW

Underneath a picture of Amanda modelling the gloves as she pulled a 'Vogue' Madonna pose, Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts wrote: "She’s serving fabulous glove realness," while another noted: "I love the fact your gloves are colour coordinated with your outfit." Both Amanda and Ashley were clearly having fun in the empty studios during the coronavirus crisis, as they swapped their usual hallway catwalk for the desks in videos they posted to Instagram.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans in the prettiest pink Ghost dress

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.