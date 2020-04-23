If in doubt about how to wear leather into the warmer spring and summer months then look no further than Amanda Holden for inspiration. Arriving at the Heart Radio studios to present her morning show on Thursday, the star wore a gorgeous leather mini skirt with a cute T-shirt and strappy shoes - a show-stopper of an outfit put together by stylist Karl Willett.

Leather mini skirt, was £149 now £104, Ted Baker @ Selfridges

BUY NOW

Sharing her daily outfit post on Instagram, Amanda revealed her flattering, high-waisted skirt was from Ted Baker. A leather skirt is a wardrobe staple that can take you through any season, whether it's paired with thick tights and a chunky knit in winter or bare legs like Amanda in the warmer weather - so it's totally worth the investment. While the gorgeous mini was originally priced at £149, Selfridges is selling it for £104, but the discounted price means all sizes are selling out fast.

READ: Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi performs PE lesson on the roof of family home

Amanda dressed the skirt down with her hair in loose waves, dark nail polish and a monochrome tee, which has a very sweet meaning. She explained: "This T-shirt designed by one of my fav artists @charliemackesy is available from @comicrelief now. All profits go to support those at most risk during the #coronavirus #lovewins." Featuring a simple love heart with a little boy and animal sitting on top, the £15 Charlie Mackesy design was created "as a symbol of hope", the Comic Relief website explained. The profits will help "provide more support for people who find themselves in lockdown with an abuser, people with mental health problems, and the very poorest families who now face an even greater struggle to cover the cost of essentials."

Amanda's monochrome tee has he sweetest meaning

Delighted with the sentimental top, one fan wrote: "Definitely worth the support right now," and another added: "Love the T-shirt. Love wins indeed!" We've already seen Davina McCall rocking one, so it's not only for a great cause but it also has the celebrity seal of approval.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in figure-hugging dress from Michelle Keegan's Very collection