Amanda Holden wows in the prettiest pastel outfit as she heads to work at Heart Radio - and her leather skirt is a must-have Amanda is ready to embrace spring fashion!

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous as ever as she headed to the Heart Radio studios to present her radio show on Tuesday morning - just look at her gorgeous pastel outfit! The star looked ultra-elegant in her tonal look, wearing a pale blue leather pencil skirt from Baukjen, a pretty patterned blouse from royally-approved designer Tabitha Webb, a lilac overcoat and co-ordinating heels. It certainly looks like Amanda is ready for spring, and we can't wait to see what else she wears this week.

Amanda posted her outfit on her Instagram Story

If you fancy embracing pastels like Amanda, then you're in luck - as her chosen pieces are still in stock. The presenter's fitted pencil skirt is the 'Everley' style from sustainable brand Baukjen, costing £399 - while her gorgeous floral top is Tabitha Webb's 'Butterfly Pussybow in Blue Blossom', priced at £295.

Everley skirt, £399, Baukjen

Since the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of Tabitha's tie-neck blouses, we wouldn't be surprised if she's snapped this one up too - and that pretty cherry blossom print is perfect for this time of year, don't you think?

Butterfly pussy-bow in blue blossom, £295, Tabitha Webb

Amanda all but confirmed that her floral outfit was inspired by the seasonal blooms, sharing a gorgeous snap of herself posing amongst blossom trees on Tuesday. "Love my cherry blossoms! They don’t stay for long. This pic was taken last year by @christianvermaak," she wrote, tagging her loyal hairdresser.

Fans are loving Amanda's positivity as she continues to share social media updates with her followers during the coronavirus lockdown, as well as presenting the Heart Radio breakfast show with co-hosts Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

On Saturday, the star returned to our screens for the new series of Britain's Got Talent alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - wearing a rainbow of colourful outfits including a bold turquoise co-ord and a bright pink jumpsuit from Safiyaa. More please, Amanda!

