Amanda Holden stuns in figure-hugging dress from Michelle Keegan's Very collection ...but she accidentally tagged the wrong fashion brand in her post!

Amanda Holden looked absolutely beautiful as she headed to work at Heart Radio on Wednesday, wowing fans as usual with her daily outfit post as she posed in a pretty floral dress on Instagram. The star rocked a piece from Michelle Keegan's Very collection - though in her Instagram post, she credited the outfit to a different retailer! She later changed her caption, writing: "Today's office walk. #dress @michkeegan for @veryuk." We bet the actress loved seeing her wearing it.

Amanda looked beautiful in the daisy print midi dress

Amanda's chosen look is the 'Ruched Front Fitted Midi Dress' in Daisy Print from Our Girl star Michelle's range with Very. It costs £72.99 and is still available in all sizes - both Michelle and Amanda look gorgeous in it, are we right? It could easily be dressed down with trainers, or glammed-up for a special occasion with evening accessories.

Amanda teamed hers with a bold pair of yellow heels, a sleek blow-dry and her usual pair of statement sunglasses. Fans have been loving seeing her daily outfits once again, as well as her hilarious tongue-in-cheek posts!

Ruched Front Fitted Midi Dress, £72.99, Very

On Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that she had changed into a daring mini dress at the studio - as part of the broadcaster's latest fashion challenge. Wearing the glam archive dress with a corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline and dramatic caged skirt, she wrote: "#showusyourbottoms @thisisheart what are you wearing below desk during #lockdown?"

WATCH: Amanda's hilarious makeup tutorial

We can't wait to see what Amanda does next - she's certainly been keeping her fans entertained with her silly videos and positive posts. On Sunday, it was a hilarious makeup 'tutorial' with daughter Lexi blindly applying the products from behind. Never change, Amanda!

