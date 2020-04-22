Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi performs PE lesson on the roof of family home

Amanda Holden nearly gave fans a scare on Wednesday when she shared a video of her daughter Lexi performing on the roof of the family home. The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that she decided to end another successful day of home-schooling with a twist by performing a routine for a TikTok video in her spacious garden. In the clip, Amanda stands to the right of the house, her daughter Hollie is on a mini trampoline, and Lexi is standing on the roof. In unison, they all start to dance while their pet dog Rudie hilariously looks on.

Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi appears to actually be pretty safe on the roof

But before any of her followers could criticise her for allowing her eldest child to potentially be in harm's way, Amanda reassured them that the roof was actually much wider than it appears in the video. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This is how we ended another day of home schooling… with PE! According to my daughter #Lexi (on the roof) this has gone viral on TikTok, but I’m yet to get onboard officially! NB: the roof is structurally sound and 8 foot wide before anyone writes on the back of a postcard."

Amanda Holden shares daughters Lexi and Hollie with husband Chris Hughes

Many of her fans praised the mum-of-two for thinking outside the box to get her children moving. One said: "Awesome way to finish a home school day, it's real, it's healthy and fun for all, well done Amanda." Another added: "Haha so cute, didn't notice Lexi on the roof!" A third commented: "That's so amazing you're all so talented." While a fourth said: "Fantastic!!! I’d be on the roof too! Looks fabulous xx much love to you all!"

Amanda has been keeping her children busy while they self-isolate at home alongside her husband Chris Hughes during the coronavirus lockdown. From cartwheel challenges to outdoor PE lessons, the family have been finding plenty of activities to keep themselves entertained.

