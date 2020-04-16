Amanda Holden embraced colour once again for her Thursday shift at Heart Radio, arriving to present the breakfast show wearing a stand-out neon mini skirt and blazer from French Connection. Even better, the star chose to wear the NHS charity T-shirt that her co-star Ashley Roberts recently sported, to show her support for the UK's healthcare workers. As ever, Amanda is promoting positivity with her chic outfits, and we love her for it!

Amanda wowed in her colourful outfit

If you fancy rocking yellow like Amanda, you're in luck, as her bold French Connection co-ord is still available - and in the sale. The 'Adisa Sundae Neon Tailored Mini Skirt' is reduced from £55 to £41.25, while her chic blazer is now £108.75, down from £145.

Amanda's 'Thank you NHS' T-shirt has also been sported by the likes of Claudia Winkleman, Laura Whitmore and Pixie Lott. If you want to do your bit for the cause, the cotton tees cost just £20 - with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to NHS charities.

Neon tailored mini skirt, £41.25, French Connection

The Britain's Got Talent judge has certainly been keeping her followers entertained with her Instagram feed, posting a video of herself mowing the lawn in her Elie Saab wedding dress on Wednesday! She's also continued to post her daily outfit details, much to fans' delight.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda having fun with daughter Hollie at home

For Wednesday's look, she wowed in a form-fitting denim pencil skirt from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar, and a chic striped knit from Wyse London. The 'Blue Button Front Denim Pencil Skirt' costs just £45, and we reckon Amanda's fans will be rushing to snap it up!

Amanda's denim pencil skirt, £45, Sosandar

While she took a break from posting her favourite fashion picks for a while, it seems the presenter is back to sharing all her wardrobe staples - and we couldn't be happier. Tuesday's pastel outfit was just as popular, with Amanda rocking a powder blue leather skirt and pretty floral Tabitha Webb blouse.

