Amanda Holden is clearly embracing the spring shades this week, and on Friday it was no different, as the presenter wowed fans in a beautiful pleated maxi dress from one of her favourite retailers, Silk Fred. Posting a happy snap holding a cocktail glass at the Heart Radio studios, she wrote: "#Friday. Taking my brew in a glass! Mar-tea-ni. @thisisheart." It's the perfect outfit to celebrate the upcoming weekend, we reckon!

Amanda celebrated on Friday wearing her chic mint dress

Amanda's pretty frock is actually by affordable online brand IKrush, and costs £49.99. Even better, it comes in some beautiful other colours, too - we've got our eye on a stunning turquoise shade and a gorgeous pale pink. The star teamed her own dress with simple nude heels and wore her hair loose and natural.

Ainslie Pleated Maxi Dress in Mint, £49.99, IKrush

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda has been promoting positivity with her social media pages, sharing hilarious videos and her usual inspiring fashion posts. On Thursday evening, she revealed that she had paid an emotional visit to her local hospital and the midwives who cared for her after she tragically lost her baby son Theo in 2011.

Ainslie Pleated Maxi Dress in Blush, £49.99, IKrush

"A real privilege to be invited by my beloved midwives up the road to help lift the spirits of our wonderful #NHS tonight," she captioned the video which saw her proudly wearing her NHS T-shirt, and leading the applause with the healthcare teams.

"I will never forget the care I received here at my local hospital, when my son was born sleeping," she added. "I heard first hand from Pippa Nightingale and Natalie Carter how your wonderful donations are making a huge difference."

