Victoria Beckham dressed to impress for her workout on Friday, as she shared with fans on Instagram. The fashion designer posed for a glamorous photo which showed her wearing a cropped black top and matching leggings with a white trim at the waistband as well as a minimalist thin gold chain. The former Spice Girl beamed a close-lipped smile as she looked at the camera, turning her head to one side to show off her flawless skin. Victoria wore light makeup and her glossy brown hair flowed past her shoulders in loose waves.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares emotional video featuring Harper's first steps to mark David's 45th birthday

The star captioned the lovely picture: "Sunny morning workout #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham." Her followers were quick to express their approval for her look, commenting: "Queen," "Literally stunning," "Gorgeous," and: "BEAUTIFUL!!!" Another fan, meanwhile, teased Victoria, writing: "Sporty Spice."

The mum-of-four has been spending lockdown with most of her family in their idyllic Cotswolds home. Victoria and her husband, retired footballer David, married in 1999 and share four children: sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old daughter Harper. Their oldest, however, is in New York at the moment, with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Earlier in the week, budding photographer Brooklyn sent love to his relatives across the pond with a sweet post which read: "Family – a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud, and a whole lot of love."

Victoria has been keeping busy during this time, helping to homeschool her children as well as staying involved with her fashion and beauty companies. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories, where she uploaded some beautiful images from her Spring/Summer collection along with the inspiration behind them. The 46-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month, also posted a beautiful selfie which showed her wearing a chic striped shirt and flawless makeup. She captioned the photo: "Another week working from home #VVBSS20."

