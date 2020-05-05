Victoria Beckham's working from home outfit is just as chic as you'd expect No pyjamas here!

Victoria Beckham returned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing some beautiful images from her Spring/Summer collection and the inspiration behind them. The star also posted a beautiful selfie, telling fans she was still working from home - and we couldn't help but notice her ultra-chic outfit. "Another week working from home #VVBSS20," she wrote, posing in a gorgeous striped shirt and showing off her flawless makeup. Looks like VB isn't one to work in her loungewear!

Victoria works from home in her own designer collection

The designer's classic blouse is a piece from her own collection, of course, and it's selling out quickly. Costing £250 from her Victoria Victoria Beckham range, the 'Slim-fit Shirt in Blue Stripe' is clearly popular with fans.

The website reads: "Tailored for a slim fit, this shirt is made of a sheer crinkled cotton fabric that has been pleated for a texture. The front panel design ensures opacity where needed."

Slim-fit Shirt in Blue Stripe, £250, Victoria Beckham

Fashion aside, we can't take our eyes off Victoria's incredible skin! No doubt she is wearing her own beauty line, and she has previously outlined her routine with her followers. To get that glow, she uses her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, and she religiously lines her lips with a nude shade.

After launching her popular Lip Definers, she said: "Anyone who knows me knows I'm obsessed with both lipliner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I'd introduce the lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip look."

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £140, Augustinus Bader

As for her base, Victoria has previously revealed that she likes to wear a tinted moisturiser around the house, telling Into The Gloss: "On a day when I'm hanging around the house with the kids, I just like to use Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30. It's basically a tinted moisturiser but with sunscreen, which is obviously really important."

