Happy birthday Victoria Beckham! The star might have marked her 46th birthday in isolation, but that doesn't mean she didn't celebrate – and on Friday evening she held a live Instagram party for all her friends, family and fans. True to form, Mrs Beckham looked gorgeous wearing an all black outfit - very classic VB! The star, who hosted a live DJ set with DJ Fat Tony and no doubt danced the night away with husband David and children Harper, Cruz and Romeo, asked friends and family to donate to The Children's Society for her big day.

Looking gorgeous in a black outfit

Victoria looks to be wearing a chic black T-shirt in the pictures from the evening, perhaps worn with one of her favourite pairs of jeans or tailored trousers. Rocking natural makeup - no doubt from her own range of products - the star showed off her ultra-glowing skin and a glossy nude lip as she posed for a snap with her birthday cake.

Party atmosphere aside, Victoria did take time to reflect earlier on Friday – sharing a sweet montage of childhood throwback photos with her followers. "It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual," she wrote. "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today. I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

Rocking sportswear on her birthday bike ride

Victoria later shared that she had been out on a family bike ride to celebrate her big day, sharing a picture of herself wearing her chic Reebok sportswear. "Family bike ride on my birthday x #Veebok," she wrote, rocking her khaki leggings and hoodie – which have both now sadly sold out everywhere.

Husband David led the tributes to Victoria on her birthday, writing on his own Instagram page: "Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven." Their second eldest son Romeo gushed: "Happy birthday mum love u so much have an amazing day," while Cruz added: "Happy birthday mum I love you so much."