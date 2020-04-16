Harper Beckham is taking after mum Victoria with her grown-up designer dress She's even styled her look with nineties accessories…

Is it weird that we're desperate to shop eight-year-old Harper Beckham's wardrobe? The mini fashion star showed off another adorable outfit on Wednesday, and it's clear she has a great eye for style just like her famous mum. In the sweet new picture posted by Victoria, Harper could be seen wearing a pretty gingham summer dress, teamed with a patterned blue bandana and a cute heart bracelet. We think you'll agree she is very on trend for 2020!

Harper looked lovely in her summer dress

In fact, we can buy into Harper's style if we want to, since her latest pick is from Uniqlo's collaboration with JW Anderson - how chic is that? The tiered sleeveless dress costs £49.90 and is made from a cotton and linen mix, so it's perfect for warmer weather. Victoria captioned the adorable photo: "Sunny kisses from Harper Seven."

Tiered Sleeveless dress, £49.90, JW Anderson for Uniqlo

Later on Wednesday, Victoria and Harper had some more fashion fun, with Harper having a go at customising her mum's statement designer shades! "So Harper what are we doing today?" Victoria could be heard saying in the video, to which Harper replied: "I'm customising mummy's glasses."

Victoria then added: "Mummy's favourite glasses are having a makeover - they look so cool! Am I gonna look like Uncle Elton in those? I think I am. They're so spicy!"

WATCH: Harper gives Victoria's sunglasses a makeover

We have been getting plenty of insights into Harper's sweet wardrobe, since the Beckhams are posting lots of updates as they self-isolate at their home in the Cotswolds. In April, the little girl adorably acted as usher for the family's movie night, handing out snacks in their swanky home cinema - wearing a pretty pastel cardigan from Brandy Melville.

Wearing David's football hoodie

At £27, Harper's pastel blue button-up was certainly a little more affordable than some of mum Victoria's designer picks! The Beckham's only daughter was also snapped wearing David's Inter Milan FC hoodie in another photograph.

The family has also been sharing hilarious cooking videos, their homeschooling efforts and of course, their video applauding the NHS from outside their home. On Tuesday, Victoria also posted a snap of Harper's rainbow painting in tribute to healthcare workers. "Harper, this is so pretty, can you tell me what it is?" VB asked her little girl, and the eight-year-old replied: "I did this with mummy to celebrate the NHS."

