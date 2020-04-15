Victoria Beckham posted the cutest photo of herself as a youngster to Instagram – and it proved that she's always had an eye for fashion! The designer shared the picture to Instagram on Wednesday, uploading it as part of a split-screen image. On the left was the snap of young Victoria, wearing a fabulous red coat with a black stripe detail and matching boots, striding confidently towards the camera. On the right was a photo taken at one of Victoria's fashion shows, featuring a model on the catwalk, wearing a red dress with thick black stripes and black boots.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's morning exercise routine

The 45-year-old captioned the image: "Going through some of my old baby photos last night… Uncanny… VB Autumn/Winter 2012 x." Her followers were delighted by the similarity, commenting: "Such a cutie. Fashionista even then," "Inspiration comes from deep within sometimes," and: "Adorable!"

Former Spice Girl Victoria might more time to reminisce now she's at home during lockdown with her family. The mum-of-four is taking refuge in the Cotswolds with husband David and their three youngest children: Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper. Oldest son Brooklyn, 21, is in America, however, self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

Victoria's fans loved the photo of the star as a young tot

Victoria has been sharing glimpses of the family's life during this time, including the fun they've been having with daughter Harper, who has helped her dad to bake cakes, enjoyed daily exercise, and even acted as an usher at the 'Beckham cinema' when the family enjoyed a movie night.

The little girl also thoughtfully painted a picture of a rainbow to show her appreciation for the NHS. Her mum shared a video to her Instagram this week, showing her and Harper discussing the picture. The star asked her: "Harper, this is so pretty, can you tell me what it is?" to which the eight-year-old replied: "I did this with mummy to celebrate the NHS." Bless!

