Amanda Holden chose a very different outfit for her Heart Radio show on Thursday! The star posed in a dramatic gown made from cash notes, as she announced a huge million-pound giveaway on the show. "#Heartmillionaire @thisisheart this morning we will change someone's life forever," she wrote on her sweet Instagram post. It looks like Amanda's incredible dress was made from faux notes, understandably, though of course fans were still wowed by the million-dollar dress.

Amanda looked pretty chuffed with her money gown!

"That dress is just fabulous! Throw a few of those my way," one joked, while another added: "This money dress is everything!" Meanwhile, Amanda's stylist Karl Willett gave an insight into the hard work behind the gown, commenting: "We smashed it, team! @noholdenback @gracelanestudio @adelepentland."

On his own Instagram, Karl added: "Let the money rain down @noholdenback! #heartmillionaire giveaway! Someone's life will change forever today. I love collaborating with you my wonderful friend @gracelanelondon."

It seems that the beautiful gown was created especially for Amanda by designer Grace Lane, who is known for making beautiful wedding dresses and working with stars on outfit alterations. She also worked with Kate Ferdinand to make the beautiful two-piece look she wore to her wedding party.

Amanda has been making sure she keeps fans laughing with her tongue-in-cheek outfit posts on Instagram - she's also taken the bins out in a red carpet gown and worn an archive corset for a fashion challenge with the radio station! And who can forget her mowing the lawn in her wedding dress? We can't wait to see what she does next...