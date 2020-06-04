Ruth Langsford delights fans with exciting news – her favourite denim jacket is in stock! The presenter warned fans that they had to be quick!

This Morning's Ruth Langsford made her fans very happy on Thursday evening as she announced that her favourite denim jacket, and that of most of her fans, was back in stock.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women presenter shared a video of herself looking gorgeous whilst wearing it, and told her more than 865,000 followers: "Hello, back at QVC today. I've got an edit show tonight at 8 o'clock with Jackie, so lots of nice things to show you. I just wanted to let you know, my denim jacket is back in stock. Lots of you are asking about it. We've got the light indigo that I am wearing and the dark indigo. They are back, they are on the website now if you want to get in early."

WATCH as Ruth shows off her favourite jacket to fans

The presenter, 55, excitedly captioned the clip: "Missed my stop!! MY DENIM JACKET IS BACK IN STOCK!! Said I'd let you know. We'll feature it in my Edit show tonight but it's available on the @qvcuk website now if you want to get in first! See you at 8.00 with lots of lovely fashion & fun with @officialjackiekabler."

Ruth Langsford's denim jacket, £42.96, QVC

The fashion staple received a lot of love in the comments section, and it seems that even her celebrity fans love it. Ruth's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan commented: "I love your denim jacket - it is the BEST. So soft and light - perfect over a maxi dress."

Another followers commented: "Love your denim jacket....I have the darker blue, it's soo soft and comfortable to wear," whilst another one remarked: "Very happy with my first ever QVC order ie indigo denim jacket, lovely and soft absolutely perfect. Look forward to many more purchases from your range."