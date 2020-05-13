Ruth Langsford wows Loose Women viewers in the most gorgeous silk blouse The star returned to the show on Wednesday

Ruth Langsford returned to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday – and didn't she look lovely in her silky pale green shirt? The star joined Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Saira Khan on the show, and totally wowed fans with her luxurious look. Taking to Instagram before the episode aired, Ruth revealed that she is continuing to do her own hair and makeup backstage, too, telling fans: "So here I am all alone in this big makeup room, it's huge! Getting ready for Loose Women. Got my makeup… and looking forward to seeing the girls, obviously at a social distance."

Ruth looked gorgeous in her satin shirt

We've tracked down Ruth's top, which is from luxurious high street brand Reiss – but looks to be a past-season buy which has sadly now sold out. Luckily, the brand does stock some newer versions of the satin blouse, to give a similar look.

GET THE LOOK: Satin shirt, £17.60, Missguided

The 'Jonie' Silk Blend Utility Shirt is currently reduced from £155 to £60, and will look just as gorgeous with smart trousers as slouchy jeans. We've also found an incredible dupe at Missguided, costing just £17.60!

Ruth has certainly been wowing us with her on-screen outfits lately – she looked lovely in a retro-inspired dress for VE Day on Friday, too. The beautiful red frock was a hit with the presenter's friends and fans, with Mollie King commenting: "Gorgeous," alongside three heart emojis – and fellow Loose Woman Saira Khan agreeing: "Gorge."

WATCH: Ruth's blonde hair sparks controversy

The presenter was forced to defend herself against other commenters over the weekend, when she was accused of seeing a hairdresser to have her blonde highlights done. "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" she wrote to fans.

