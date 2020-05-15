Ruth Langsford's statement chain print blouse totally wowed This Morning viewers

Ruth Langsford totally blew us away in this gorgeous yellow shade on Friday's This Morning! The presenter looked beautiful in a bold summery shirt, which features a classic chain print. We have no doubt fans will be desperate to find out where it's from, so we've tracked it down - and it's an ultra-chic buy from Lauren Ralph Lauren at John Lewis. You could style this statement piece with everything from jeans to linen trousers and safari shorts.

Ruth looked beautiful in her summery yellow shirt

Ruth's shirt costs £119, and it's currently available to buy in all sizes online. It's certainly a considered purchase, but no doubt the This Morning presenter can vouch for its lovely quality.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Chain Print Cotton Shirt, £119, John Lewis

That gorgeous golden colour certainly suits Ruth, who recently had to defend herself over the condition of her blonde hair! The Loose Women panellist denied the claims she has been to see her hairdresser, telling her followers the secret to her hair looking healthy and shiny. "A few people have been saying, 'Oh Ruth, have you secretly been having your roots done?' Eh, no! Look at them… look how dark," she said in a video on Thursday.

WATCH: Ruth clarifies her isolation hair dilemma

"If I have been having my roots done by a hairdresser, I would be asking for my money back," she added. "So I absolutely haven't, I had them done just before lockdown – fortunately. But the dark hairs are coming through a lot."

In the caption, Ruth revealed she has been using Touch of Silver shampoo to help with the tone of her hair. "NO I haven't had my roots/highlights done," she wrote. "I do use a brightening shampoo for blonde hair a couple of times a week though... #isolationhair."

