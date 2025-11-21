Ruth Langsford’s cosy teddy coat is the warm winter essential to invest in this season

Ruth Langsford has done it again — serving up her brand of effortless winter style that makes the us want to shop her outfit, immediately. The TV presenter appeared on her socials in a stunning teddy coat, that was equal parts chic and snug.

Ruth has reignited our love of the teddy coat, a trend that's all over the high street, with her cosy, warm coat from QVC. It's the sort of coat that looks polished enough for a day at the office, stylish enough to wear to a festive party but warm enough to wear on the school run.

And now that the temperature has dropped, Ruth's coat is a timeless twist on a cold-weather coat. When your padded coat or puffa isn't quite the vibe your outfit is calling for, a teddy coat is the thing you should be reaching for.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Langsford, 65, looked incredibly stylish and super warm on her socials.

The TV presenter opted for the Ruth Langsford Teddy Coat, £110 at QVC

Ruth styled the coat casually with sneakers, but it's chic enough to wear with heels or loafers.

The 65-year-old TV star wore the Ruth Langsford Teddy Coat, available from Ruth's own range at QVC. It's such a plush, warm coat that it's already selling fast.

© Instagram Ruth wrapped up warm in her plush, chic teddy coat

The luxe-looking coat is a favourite style among A-listers, who want to keep warm while looking stylish. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber have been spotted wearing one, which is usually made from a plush, borg material. Ruth calls the coat, which is 100% polyester, "teddy bear material" and "super snuggly."

The coat features a long, lean silhouette with a big, shawl collar, a look Ruth calls "really chic." It's designed with a relaxed fit, and available in sizes 8 - 22 and fastens with three buttons. It is dry clean only, due to the thick-pile borg fabric, and reviews suggest you should take your usual size.

EXACT MATCH: QVC Ruth Langsford Teddy Coat © QVC £110 AT QVC

Ruth, a regular fixture on Loose Women, was snapped wearing the coat in the taupe shade, a dark grey-brown mix, but it's also available in a teal blue, which looks great worn over an all-black outfit for a flash of colour.

The coat hasn't had many reviews on QVC just yet, but one suggests shoppers size up to be able to wear over thick, cable knit sweaters. "Gorgeous coat. The teal colour is exceptional. I'm usually a size 18 but went up to a 20 to allow for the wearing of lots of jumpers underneath. Perfect fit. I like the way you can put the collar up. Very sexy!"

A few other shoppers mentioned the coat is quite heavy, due to its thick plush material, so that's worth bearing in mind.

© Instagram Ruth styles the teddy coat with sneakers and jogging bottoms

I actually love how Ruth styled it with her casual outfit. It really proves the worth of a teddy coat, a piece that can be worn as casual as it can smart. The taupe colour leans into the trend of browns and neutral shades, and would pair perfectly with burgundy, brown or black outfits, as well as denim.

As HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley commented: "What I love about the teddy coat is that it's surprisingly flattering, and it makes even a thrown-together outfit look intentional."

Get the look for less

Ruth's coat is gorgeous, and there's plenty of lookalikes on the high street if you're looking to spend a little less.

Debenhams Luxury Teddy Bear Fur Coat © Debenhams £82 at Debenhams

Debenhams stock this gorgeous version, slightly shorter than Ruth's but equally as chic. It's available in sizes 6 - 24.

Lands' End Double Breasted Sherpa Coat © Lands' End £65 (SAVE 50%) AT LANDS' END

You can really bag a steal at Lands' End, as the brand has reduced their double breasted teddy coat by 50% with the code LT7C. At the time of publishing, all sizes are available (8 - 20).