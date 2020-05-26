Fiona Ward
Ruth Langsford looked gorgeous in her silky animal-print outfit on Tuesday's This Morning - and it's a bargain from M&Co! See it here
Didn't Ruth Langsford look gorgeous on Tuesday's This Morning? The presenter chose a chic blouse and trousers to host the show once again with husband Eamonn Holmes during the half-term break - and fans will be thrilled to learn that her zebra print top is a bargain from M&Co. The flattering shirt costs just £29.99 online, and is currently still available to shop in all sizes! Ruth teamed her animal print look with a pair of simple black trousers, her usual bouncy blow-dry and a slick of nude lipstick.
Ruth wears Animal Print Blouse, £29.99, M&Co
Sharing another of her backstage videos ahead of the show, Ruth said to her followers on Tuesday morning: "Here I am in makeup, it's quarter to eight! I better hurry up… heated rollers gone in, hair getting longer and longer! I'm like a shaggy sheepdog! Anyway hope you can join us on This Morning, 10 until 12.30."
MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones
As usual, the TV star's beauty routine prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one writing of her fresh-faced look: "You look lovely even without your make up done," and another adding: "I love your hair a bit longer and less 'styled'. You look younger!"
Ruth chats beauty backstage at Loose Women
It appears that Ruth has returned to her usual routine of sharing her on-screen outfits with her followers, after taking a break during the coronavirus crisis. For Monday's show, she looked beautiful in a floral midi dress from Phase Eight, swishing her skirt as she showed it off on Instagram.
Klara Ditsy Floral Dress, £97.50, Phase Eight
"Hope you're enjoying your Bank Holiday Monday....today's dress on @thismorning is the 'Klara' from @phaseeight, nude court shoes @kurtgeiger," she wrote. The ditsy print dress is currently in the brand's sale, reduced from £130 to £97.50 - so hurry if you're tempted…
SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.