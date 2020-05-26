Ruth Langsford just totally wowed us in this silky zebra print blouse - and it's a high street bargain On Tuesdays we wear animal print…

Didn't Ruth Langsford look gorgeous on Tuesday's This Morning? The presenter chose a chic blouse and trousers to host the show once again with husband Eamonn Holmes during the half-term break - and fans will be thrilled to learn that her zebra print top is a bargain from M&Co. The flattering shirt costs just £29.99 online, and is currently still available to shop in all sizes! Ruth teamed her animal print look with a pair of simple black trousers, her usual bouncy blow-dry and a slick of nude lipstick.

Ruth wears Animal Print Blouse, £29.99, M&Co

Sharing another of her backstage videos ahead of the show, Ruth said to her followers on Tuesday morning: "Here I am in makeup, it's quarter to eight! I better hurry up… heated rollers gone in, hair getting longer and longer! I'm like a shaggy sheepdog! Anyway hope you can join us on This Morning, 10 until 12.30."

As usual, the TV star's beauty routine prompted plenty of comments from fans, with one writing of her fresh-faced look: "You look lovely even without your make up done," and another adding: "I love your hair a bit longer and less 'styled'. You look younger!"

It appears that Ruth has returned to her usual routine of sharing her on-screen outfits with her followers, after taking a break during the coronavirus crisis. For Monday's show, she looked beautiful in a floral midi dress from Phase Eight, swishing her skirt as she showed it off on Instagram.

Klara Ditsy Floral Dress, £97.50, Phase Eight

"Hope you're enjoying your Bank Holiday Monday....today's dress on @thismorning is the 'Klara' from @phaseeight, nude court shoes @kurtgeiger," she wrote. The ditsy print dress is currently in the brand's sale, reduced from £130 to £97.50 - so hurry if you're tempted…

