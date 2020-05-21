Ruth Langsford is so pretty in pink in this statement Zara blazer The star rocked a tailored look on Loose Women

Ruth Langsford returned to present Loose Women on Wednesday, and didn't she look gorgeous in her hot pink blazer? The star headed up the panel alongside Linda Robson, Kelle Bryan and Janet Street-Porter - who joined the show via video call from home – and wowed fans in her summer-bright look. Styled by the show's wardrobe team of Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, Ruth's bold jacket was from high-street store Zara, while her silky blouse was from Mango.

Ruth wowed with her bold pink look

It's thought Ruth's Zara pick is a past-season piece, though the brand does stock a number of similar styles in different colours, for £59.99. She teamed it with a simple top from Mango, which is still available to shop for £17.99 – and would make for a perfect layering piece.

Ruth has been raising her fans spirits by staying active on social media during the coronavirus lockdown, impressing with her fitness routines and cooking videos. She has been sharing her beauty tips and tricks, too, and shared a relatable video as she got ready for Wednesday's Loose Women episode.

Crew neckline blouse, £17.99, Mango

The 60-year-old said: "Good morning, here I am at Loose Women in this enormous makeup room all on my own, floppy hair, had to take my thickening extensions out as they were hanging, had to cut one out a bit because it got stuck! Anyway… see you at 12.30, hope you can join us, see ya."

WATCH: Ruth chats beauty backstage at Loose Women

Despite her poking fun at herself, Ruth's fans were quick to express their approval for her appearance, even without her favourite thickening extensions. One wrote: "Your hair is still looking fab Ruth! Have a great show!" Another added: "Your hair is much nicer longer," while one fan replied: "I'm loving the longer layers here my lovely."

Earlier in May, the This Morning host defended herself after some fans suggested she had been to her stylist to get her highlights done. She quickly responded: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!"

