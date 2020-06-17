Amanda Holden's blue caped dress is the perfect dupe for Meghan Markle's royal tour outfit The Britain's Got Talent star shared her new collection on Instagram

Amanda Holden's latest collection for Fenn Wright Manson is at last available to shop, and believe it or not, the Britain's Got Talent judge's latest line even features a cape!

That's right, the Meghan and Amelia outfit, which might just be the chicest dress and jacket combo we've seen all season long, is comprised of not just a gorgeous powder-blue pencil skirt, but also a beautifully tailored jacket to boot, that features a stunning cape detailing.

Amanda's dress looks so much like the one worn by Meghan Markle in 2018

It seems that Amanda has taken inspiration from the Duchess of Sussex herself, who wore a dress almost identical to Amanda's Meghan dress during a state dinner in Fiji in 2018. Meghan's full-length light blue frock was by designer SAFiYAA, and also featured a gorgeous cape silhouette. The beautiful shade of blue was in fact thought to be a nod to the nation, with one guest noting the gown was clearly Fijian Blue - a tribute to her hosts. What's more, Meghan loved the gown's shape so much that she also bought one in red, which she wore in March to the Mountbatten Festival of Music.

Amanda sat down with her daughter to talk about the new collection

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Amanda shared a video of herself being interviewed by her daughter Hollie about the new collection, and the star made some surprising revelations.

When asked: "What is your favourite piece of the new collection?" Amanda replied: "It's really tough Hollie that one, but I think my favourite piece is possibly the Meghan outfit, because it's beautifully cut, it fits my shape really well, and it's got the cape, with the slits in the arm, so if you don’t like the tops of your arms, or you think you’ve got a bit of a bingo wing, it hides them all, but it still shows off your assets round this area."

Next, Hollie asked: "Do you imagine all of the clothes yourself or did someone help you with the process?"

Amanda told her daughter: "That’s a really interesting question. So obviously we have a team of people around. What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people. And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

Amanda's beautiful new collaboration with Fenn Wright Manson is available to shop here.

