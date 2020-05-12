Amanda Holden just wore a figure-hugging beach dress to work at Heart Radio

Amanda Holden loves to glam up for the Heart Radio breakfast show, and Tuesday was no different! For her latest outfit, it seems that the star is dreaming of her sunny holiday wardrobe - since she chose to wear one of her favourite swimwear designers, Melissa Odabash. Amanda looked incredible in the bodycon mini dress, which features nautical stripes and fitted sleeves.

Amanda looked incredible in the figure-hugging dress

If you're in love with Amanda's look, you're in luck, as it's still available to buy - and we've even found some dresses on sale at The Outnet. The presenter's pick is the 'Agata' dress, which costs £274 in the red colourway. We've spotted the blue version reduced to £130, however - so hurry before it sells out!

Agata dress nautical red, £274, Melissa Odabash at Beach Cafe

Amanda has continued to work with her fashion stylist Karl Willett amid the coronavirus lockdown, although of course, they have been choosing her outfits from a distance. He has previously told HELLO!: "Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client, and a friend.

Agata dress, £130, Melissa Odabash at The Outnet

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous [Britain's Got Talent] years."

Karl is responsible for all of Amanda's show-stopping BGT looks, too, and revealed that although her outfits can be elaborate, the judge is not one to take a long time to get ready. "She is fast!" he added. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

And speaking of her day-to-day style, he said: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday woman to re-create these looks from the high street."

