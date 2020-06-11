Since working together on Heart Radio, Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts have become more in sync than ever - and they're even beginning to twin with their outfits. Taking to social media on Thursday, Amanda wowed her 1.5million Instagram followers after she posted a snap of her latest look - a polka dot wrap dress from the Forever Unique sale - and it seems that co-star Ashley is following suit. Donning a similar polka dot frock from Sosandar, Pussycat Doll Ashley amped up her stylish midi with a pair of aqua stilettos from House of CB. Meanwhile, Amanda coordinated her day dress with black heels.

Amanda posted the photo on Instagram

One of the season's biggest trends, celebrities Holly Willoughby and Jane Moore have also been spotted wearing the classic print this summer - so it's hardly surprising that Amanda and Ashley are both obsessed with polka dots right now. Loving their look? Both Amanda and Ashley's dresses are still available to buy!

Falling just below the knee, Amanda's polka dot frock has been reduced from £95 to £48 in the Forever Unique sale. Fitted with a plunging V-neckline, figure-flattering waist tie belt, and floaty mesh skirt, it's still available in most sizes. A classic dress that can be worn for any occasion, amp up your look with black strappy stilettos and a matching clutch or go for a more casual vibe by pairing with box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag.

Polka Dot Midi Dress, reduced from £95 to £48, Forever Unique

As for Ashley's ensemble, you can shop her sheer shirt dress on the Sosandar website for £69. Sure to turn heads, the brand recommends coordinating with a pair of court shoes for the office or heeled sandals on weekends - sounds good to us.

Spot Shirt Dress, £69, Sosandar

Pleasantly surprised by their accidental twinning, Amanda and Ashley both joked about their polka dot dresses on social media. Posing for a photo in their matching outfits, Amanda captioned her Instagram story: "Seems to be #monochrome day." Meanwhile, Ashley, posting the same picture wrote: "Got the memo sister. Polka dot realness."

