Amanda Holden wows in denim dress from Michelle Keegan's Very collection - and it's currently in the sale

Amanda Holden has shown her support for Michelle Keegan's fashion range once again with her outfit on Monday, wearing a gorgeous fitted dress from the star's clothing collection. Sharing one of her famous catwalk-style videos on her Instagram page, Amanda wrote: "Strutting into #Monday #morning wearing @michkeegan for @veryuk on @thisisheart." Proud Michelle quickly replied, commenting: "Here she is," alongside several sweet emojis. How lovely is that?

Amanda looked gorgeous in her new denim dress

The Heart Radio presenter's figure-hugging pencil dress is the 'Long Sleeve Denim Bodycon Dress' from Michelle's Very range, which is currently reduced from £45 to £36. Both stars have certainly proven it's a chic wardrobe staple, which can be worn with anything from heels to trainers. The midi has won rave reviews from shoppers, too, so we predict it will fly off the virtual shelves.

Long Sleeve Denim Bodycon Dress, £36, Very

Amanda and her stylist Karl Willett have chosen pieces from Michelle's collection before, and are clearly loving the items as much the rest of us! The Britain's Got Talent judge also wore a gorgeous daisy-print dress from the online range back in April. The beautiful fit and flare dress, which is now reduced to £55, is also still available to buy.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

Michelle launched her most recent Very collection back in March, with an adorable video of her trying on her new outfits at home. The actress' favourite pieces appear to be the mini dresses, since she modelled a gorgeous black number, a floral frock - which she admitted was one of her go-to prints - and a bold yellow dress in the video.

Wearing Michelle's Ruched Front Fitted Midi Dress, £55, Very

Her Spring/Summer range has everything from formalwear to shorts, skirts, jumpers and denim - and even a minimal black bodysuit that is very similar to the Zara version that shoppers love, including Michelle's younger sister-in-law Natalya Wright! No doubt she loves the new range as much as Amanda…

