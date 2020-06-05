Amanda Holden models stunning dresses named after Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle These statement pieces from the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s new collection definitely have a regal air about them

Amanda Holden is truly spoiling us with her new fashion line. The Britain's Got Talent judge has teamed up with Fenn Wright Manson again, this time to launch a line of pretty summer outfits – including blouses and suits - but it's the dresses that are really making us swoon. And hang on to your hats royal fans, there are two standout pieces especially for you – dresses named after Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle that we’re sure the Duchesses would both approve of.

Kate dress, £199, Fenn Wright Manson

Let’s start with the knee-length Kate dress, which Amanda models herself. It’s crafted from pale blue corded lace and features stretch lining and hand-crafted asymmetric ruching for a flattering fit, and split cape sleeve detail. “This is one of my favourite pieces: classic style, finished in a feminine lace that’s perfect for any occasion – a wedding, dinner or summer party,” says Amanda of the lacy number.

Meghan dress, £199, Fenn Wright Manson

Meanwhile, the Meghan dress is spot on – we’ve lost count of the number of times we've seen her in that vibrant blue shade and with that figure-hugging silhouette. "I love the cut of this dress – it’s a style of dress that my wardrobe has plenty of," says Amanda. "I've named it after Meghan as it’s something I’ve seen her in regularly; the colour and cut are influenced by her effortless style."

Amanda's Meghan-inspired gown perfectly captures the Duchess' style

Amanda’s below-the-knee Meghan dress is made of viscose crepe with a hint of stretch, and features Bardot-look shoulders, a V-shaped front and back, a back split and exposed gunmetal zip finish. It would be perfect for a formal event. We reckon the Duchess would also love her Charlotte dress thanks to the halter neck design, which royal fans will remember was a key feature of her second wedding dress.

Charlotte dress, £ 229, Fenn Wright Manson

