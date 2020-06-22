Mrs Hinch stuns in fairytale white summer dress as she celebrates son Ronnie's birthday This summer dress is so dreamy…

Celebrating a major milestone on Sunday, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch (A.K.A Sophie Hinchliffe) pulled out all the stops for her son Ronnie's birthday party - and she even donned a dreamy white summer dress for the big day. Sharing snaps from the Peter Rabbit-themed party, fans of the influencer couldn't help but fall in love with her lace bustier dress - and neither could we.

Worthy of a fairytale, Sophie's figure-flattering frock features a sweetheart neckline, waist-tie belt, and a floaty bell skirt. Obsessed with her summer dress? We've got the lowdown...

SHOP: Mrs Hinch's huge Poundshop haul proves you can clean your entire house for just £40

Sophie shared photos from Ronnie's birthday party on Instagram

Giving off major Scarlett O'Hara vibes, this show-stopping maxi is from French brand Sundress and it currently retails at €209. Offering free and express overseas shipping, there's no need to worry about additional costs. A timeless design perfect for summer garden parties, a day at the races, and more, it's so dreamy that we can even see it being worn as a wedding dress!

Amelia dress, €209, Sundress

Want something less pricey? We've found a stylish alternative from ASOS.

Rare London strapless dress, £69, ASOS

Receiving the seal of approval from her 3.5 million Instagram followers - otherwise known as the Hinch Army - Sophie's fans are clearly obsessed with her new oufit. "Aww happy birthday Ronnie! Mrs. Hinch, your dress is gorgeous! Such a beautiful family" wrote one. Happy first birthday beautiful Ronnie, Sophie you look like a Queen," added another.

READ: Mrs Hinch's £23 hack for improving son Ronnie's sleep is a total game-changer for parents

Loading the player...



VIDEO: Mrs Hinch Shares A Video Of Her Changing Looks

Fans love Sophie's style, and just last week she sent them flocking to the shops to get their hands on her polka dot midi dress, which cost just £9.99 from eBay! Posting photos of her spotty green frock, she told fans: "It comes with a belt which I've put in my hair," before sharing a full-length shot of the floaty design. Featuring thin straps, statement buttons, and a ruffled neckline, the pretty sundress comes in red, navy blue, orange, black, or dark green - and Mrs. Hinch loves the style so much she's bought it in every colour!

MORE: Mrs Hinch's amazing baby caddy is back in stock on Amazon - and it's a total bargain

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.