Andrea McLean stuns in a blue L.K.Bennett dress - and it's on sale Andrea's dress is perfect for summer

Andrea McLean certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens on Monday when she stepped out in a silk tea dress from one of The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands - L.K.Bennett. Looking beautiful in blue, the TV star wore a 1930s-inspired frock adorned in a red poppy print to co-host Loose Women alongside Kelle Bryan, Jane Moore, and Carol McGiffin. Sending viewers wild in her latest outfit, Andrea's summery frock features a round neck, bow detail on the front and elbow-length sleeves. And the best part? It's currently in the L.K.Bennett sale, reduced from £295 down to £221.

Andrea posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram

Still available in all sizes, you can either shop Andrea's exact dress in a poppy print or opt for a pastel-hued alternative in aquamarine - why not get both? Perfect for heatwave weather, the brand recommends pairing your new midi with trainers for a casual day look or styling up with strappy heels.

Alicia dress, reduced from £295 to £221, L.K.Bennett

Posting a photo of her desk-to-daywear outfit on Instagram, Andrea certainly received the seal of approval from her 256k followers. "Loved your dress today Andrea," wrote one. "Love the colour," added another. Coordinating her vibrant frock with a silver hooped jewellery set, the mum-of-two wore her brunette hair down in a bouncy blow-dry and opted for her go-to makeup look which consisted of a brown smokey eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a pink lipgloss to match - stunning.

Often wowing with her effortlessly elegant sense of style, just last week Andrea had Loose Women viewers flocking to the shops to get their hands on her floral halterneck dress from designer Adrianna Papell. Made from a lightweight, silky fabric and adorned in a pink and yellow floral print, Andrea's show-stopping dress had been reduced from £150 down to just £75 in the Little Mistress sale - much to the delight of fans.

