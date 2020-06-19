Countess Sophie makes important new appearance in silk floral dress The royal chose an elegant outfit for the virtual event

The Countess of Wessex has made a new appearance to take part in a virtual UN event for the elimination of sexual violence in conflict. Sophie took part in the live webcast on Friday, speaking alongside other special guests before hearing testimonies from Senior Women Protection Advisors from different countries on the implications and consequences of COVID-19 – and also joined Lord Tariq Ahmad in launching the UK's landmark 'Murad Code', which is intended to strengthen justice for survivors and prevent further traumatisation of survivors around the world.

Sophie spoke on the UN's live webcast

For the important event, Sophie chose to wear one of her beautiful dresses from her Suzannah collection - the black silk 'Odette' tea dress features a beautiful floral print. The Countess previously wore it to the Duke of Edinburgh awards at Buckingham Palace in May 2019.

The royal family's official Twitter account wrote on Friday: "The Countess of Wessex is joining a virtual @UN event for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Speakers are reflecting on how the impact of COVID-19 is amplifying suffering for survivors with restrictions on movement limiting routes to report crimes or move to safety."

Sophie has worn her Suzannah dress before

The Countess' latest appearance comes as she and other members of the royal family returned to public engagements in recent days. Sophie paid an in-person visit to Childline on Wednesday, thanking staff and volunteers for their vital work supporting young people during the pandemic - and taking part in a counselling shift to see first-hand the lifeline the service offers to vulnerable children.

Sophie visited Childline on Wednesday

Sporting a statement French Connection dress in a camouflage print, she certainly made a stylish return to royal duties. No doubt she will continue to inspire us with her gorgeous wardrobe and the important causes she champions.

