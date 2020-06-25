We weren't expecting this change to Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit

Holly Willoughby surprised This Morning fans on Thursday morning by changing up her on-screen wardrobe for the show – instead of her usual high-street buys from L.K.Bennett, & Other Stories and Ghost, she opted to wear a pretty white vintage dress. She wrote on Instagram: "Morning Thursday... it's beautiful out there!!!!!! See you at 10am on @thismorning. Dress is a little vintage find."

MORE: The fashion and beauty discounts & sales happening right now: From Topshop to Charlotte Tilbury

Holly surprised by wearing a vintage dress

The summery frock featured a delicate broderie neckline, cap sleeves and a full A-line skirt, which also has gorgeous tiered details. We're not surprised Holly fell in love with it! Her stylist Angie Smith later revealed that the nostalgic dress came from Modes and More Vintage in London, writing on her own Instagram page: "Thank you to one of my favourite vintage stores in London @modes_and_more_vintage."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly's rainbow fashion

Holly also wore her hair sleek and straight for a second day in a row – as opposed to her usual tousled blonde bob. Perhaps the star has chosen to change up her look due to the warmer UK weather – after all, who wants to heat style their hair during a heatwave?

The star has been wearing her hair sleek and straight, too

Fans were quick to send their compliments to the presenter on her latest look, despite the fact they wouldn't be able to snap up her style like usual. "Vintage dresses are the best! It looks lovely on you Holly," one wrote, while another added: "I think this is my favourite dress you've worn. So pretty and you gotta love vintage! #sustainablefashion."

MORE: 20 great strapless summer dresses under £30

Holly has been wowing fans all week with her outfits, wearing a bargain buy from & Other Stories on Tuesday and a vintage inspired tea dress from favourite brand L.K.Bennett on Wednesday. She surprised by taking a day away from This Morning on Monday however, in order to take her children back to school – with Davina McCall taking over her presenting duties for the day.