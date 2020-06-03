Holly Willoughby's £350 dress wows This Morning fans - but this £30 Debenhams dupe is gorgeous, too

Holly Willoughby wowed us once again with her outfit on This Morning on Wednesday - how gorgeous is her Beulah London broderie anglaise dress? The star may well have taken inspiration from the Duchess of Cambridge, who also loves wearing the luxurious brand. Holly's statement sleeve midi frock costs £350 and is still available to shop online, but if it stretches your budget we've found some gorgeous dupes!

Holly looked beautiful in her Beulah London 'Evanthe' dress, £350

Sharing her latest look on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Wednesday... stay safe with us... see you at 10am on @thismorning ... Dress by @beulahlondon." As ever, her followers were quick to send their compliments on the outfit - and this dress looks set to be a fan favourite.

Vila dress, £30.40, Debenhams

So if you're looking to shop the look, how about this Vila dress, reduced to just £30.40 at Debenhams? We love the pretty balloon sleeves and tiered skirt, which would look gorgeous on a hot day teamed with trainers or sandals.

Broderie smock dress, £35, Missguided

Alternatively, Very has a similar option to Holly's beautiful blue dress - the broderie frock has been reduced from £45 to £28.98. We love Missguided's option too, which features a flattering midi length just like the This Morning presenter's. Anyone else feel a shopping spree coming on?

Broderie mini dress, £65, ASOS

It's made in mint green, but we couldn't leave out this gorgeous pastel mini dress from Y.A.S at ASOS - we could totally see Holly rocking this.

Broderie Button Through Midi Dress, £28.98, Very

The star, who is styled by Angie Smith, has been loving wearing luxurious brands on the ITV show lately - sticking mainly to Ghost, L.K.Bennett and Whistles with her looks. Whether you simply take inspiration or shop her style, we're mighty glad Holly is still our everyday style star during lockdown…

