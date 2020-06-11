Ready for summer, Holly Willoughby stepped out in a floral frock from high street brand Reserved - and it's a total bargain buy. On hand to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, the mum-of-three appeared on stage in a chic mini dress which had been reduced from £29.99 to £19.99 in the mid-season sale - and fans are already flocking to the shops to get their hands on it. Adorned in a yellow and lilac floral print, Holly's dreamy skater dress features long balloon sleeves, a high neck, and a sweet keyhole back. Still available in most sizes, we recommend acting quick - after Holly's This Morning appearance, there's no doubt that it will fly off the shelves!

LOVE HOLLY'S STYLE? : Inside Holly Willoughby's incredible wardrobe – her most popular looks revealed

Holly posted a photo of her floral mini dress on Instagram

Amping up her look with a pair of black stilettos, the TV star channeled Bridgitte Bardot by styling her hair into a chic updo which she combined with natural, dewy makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a copper shadow, complete with a lick of mascara, and her lips were painted in a high-shine pink gloss to match - stunning.

Floral Dress, reduced from £29.99 to £19.99, Reserved

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Holly is fast becoming a fashion icon. Demand for her ensembles has doubled over the last few weeks as ITV viewers rush to snap up her outfits and stylists are beginning to liken the phenomenon to Duchess Catherine's star power, dubbing it 'The Holly Effect'.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby's £350 dress wows This Morning fans - but this £30 Debenhams dupe is gorgeous, too

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby Rainbow Fashion

Posting a photo of her dress on social media, Holly's latest look is already a huge hit with her 6.7million Instagram followers. Captioning the snap, "And then like that it was Thursday... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Dress by @reserved," Holly's adoring fans were quick to comment on her outfit. "Gorgeous dress Holly you look so beautiful and your hair and make-up looks lovely," wrote one. "What a gorgeous dress," added another.

SHOP: Kate Middleton's favourite casual jackets are 50% off in the John Lewis sale

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.