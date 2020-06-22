Davina McCall wore the most gorgeous statement shirt to stand in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning Holly would love this Tabitha Webb top!

Davina McCall kindly stepped in for Holly Willoughby for Monday's episode of This Morning – and we reckon the style star would most definitely approve of her on-screen outfit! The presenter looked gorgeous in a printed shirt from Tabitha Webb, who is one of Holly's (and the Duchess of Cambridge's) favourite womenswear designers. Joining co-host Phillip Schofield on the popular show, Davina revealed that she had filled Holly's shoes so she could take her children to school – how lovely is that?

MORE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging mini dress could be her most daring look yet

Dora shirt, £295, Tabitha Webb

The TV host's top is the 'Dora' shirt from the brand, which features a gorgeous swan and lilypad print. Davina buttoned up its peter pan collar to her neck and wore cherry red trousers and a pretty berry lipstick to match.

Brunette Davina is well known for her shiny shoulder-length hair, too, which she wore in her usual natural style – though she did recently reveal that she had opted to make a change to her hair colour.



Davina revealed she has changed her hair colour

She wrote on Instagram: "Been a Garnier Ambassador for 16 years and for 14 of those, you've seen my face on the front of Garnier Nutrisse Crème shade 4.3 Dark Golden Brown... I've loved that shade for so many years but decided it was time to freshen up my colour so I’m really excited to announce that I'm changing to shade 5 Mocha Brown..! So this is the one to look out for now online and in-store."

MORE: Amanda Holden celebrates the UK heat wave by wearing her yellow beach dress to work

What do you think of her chocolatey new colour? Suits you, Davina! Plenty of fans thanked her for letting them know of her change, with one commenting: "So pleased you've said this because I just go by the smiley face on the box."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly Willoughby shows off her home hair colour

Meanwhile, Holly also shared a sweet photo to mark her children's first day back at school after the coronavirus lockdown, writing on her own Instagram page: "The new norm… back to school…" alongside a snap of her and her children's trainers. No doubt she was grateful to Davina for filling in for her!