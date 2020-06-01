15 cute strapless summer dresses under £30 to wear in the garden Cute, affordable and comfortable! Here are the best bandeau summer dresses for lockdown that won’t break the bank

Since we’re all spending more time at home, it comes in handy to have easy-to-wear dresses that are unfussy and washable – and let’s face it, it gives us a mood boost if we’re looking stylish as well! With the warm weather setting in, what we’re looking for are some practical but super cute summer dresses to wear in the garden and other casual quarantine-friendly spots. And what better choice than a summery bandeau dress – whether color block, striped, floral or gingham – that’s easy to slip into, universally flattering and won’t break the bank!

None other than Mrs Hinch just showed that a strapless dress doesn’t have to be expensive to be stylish, wearing an £8.99 look from Amazon that’s available in a whopping 18 colours!

So if you want an outfit that is low-maintenance for stepping outside, we’ve found 15 adorable strapless dresses under £30 that aren’t just comfy, they’re pretty Instagrammable, too!

Floaty Beach Dress In Tropical Print, £9, ASOS

Maxi dress, £9, H&M

Shirred Bandeau Dress, available in eight colours, £13, Boohoo

Wild Honey bandeau dress in shirred gingham, £13.50, ASOS

Striped Bandeau Midi Dress, £16, John Lewis

Floral Print High Split Front Flounce Tube Dress, £16.49, Shein

Allover Plants Print Shirred Tube Dress, £17.99, Shein

Red bandeau maxi dress, £18, ASOS

Tiered floral tube dress, £18.49, Shein

Fruit And Floral Print Shirred Tube Dress, £19.49, Shein

Curve striped bandeau maxi dress, £20, ASOS

True Violet Bandeau Midi Dress With Frill Hem, £24, ASOS

Shirred floral sundress, £28, ASOS

John Lewis & Partners Lanta Palm Bandeau Jersey Midi Dress, £29, John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners Maui dress, £29, John Lewis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.