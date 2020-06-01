15 cute strapless summer dresses under £30 to wear in the garden

Karen Silas
Want to shop affordable strapless summer dresses to wear in your garden during lockdown? Here are 15 cute bandeau dresses under £30
Since we’re all spending more time at home, it comes in handy to have easy-to-wear dresses that are unfussy and washable – and let’s face it, it gives us a mood boost if we’re looking stylish as well! With the warm weather setting in, what we’re looking for are some practical but super cute summer dresses to wear in the garden and other casual quarantine-friendly spots. And what better choice than a summery bandeau dress – whether color block, striped, floral or gingham – that’s easy to slip into, universally flattering and won’t break the bank!
RELATED: There's 50% off Topshop summer dresses - these are the best deals
None other than Mrs Hinch just showed that a strapless dress doesn’t have to be expensive to be stylish, wearing an £8.99 look from Amazon that’s available in a whopping 18 colours!
So if you want an outfit that is low-maintenance for stepping outside, we’ve found 15 adorable strapless dresses under £30 that aren’t just comfy, they’re pretty Instagrammable, too!
Floaty Beach Dress In Tropical Print, £9, ASOS
BUY NOW
Maxi dress, £9, H&M
BUY NOW
Shirred Bandeau Dress, available in eight colours, £13, Boohoo
BUY NOW
Wild Honey bandeau dress in shirred gingham, £13.50, ASOS
BUY NOW
Striped Bandeau Midi Dress, £16, John Lewis
BUY NOW
Floral Print High Split Front Flounce Tube Dress, £16.49, Shein
BUY NOW
Allover Plants Print Shirred Tube Dress, £17.99, Shein
BUY NOW
Red bandeau maxi dress, £18, ASOS
BUY NOW
Tiered floral tube dress, £18.49, Shein
BUY NOW
Fruit And Floral Print Shirred Tube Dress, £19.49, Shein
BUY NOW
Curve striped bandeau maxi dress, £20, ASOS
BUY NOW
True Violet Bandeau Midi Dress With Frill Hem, £24, ASOS
BUY NOW
Shirred floral sundress, £28, ASOS
BUY NOW
John Lewis & Partners Lanta Palm Bandeau Jersey Midi Dress, £29, John Lewis
BUY NOW
John Lewis & Partners Maui dress, £29, John Lewis
BUY NOW
RELATED: Emma Willis loves her summer wrap dress so much she wore it to clean the loo
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.