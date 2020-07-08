Laura Whitmore pulled out all the stops to celebrate her third anniversary with fiancé Iain Stirling on Wednesday – opting for two outfit changes to mark their special day.

But it was her flowing pink and black leopard print maxi dress that really caught our eye. The gorgeous design is by Scamp & Dude and features a tiered effect skirt, short puffed sleeves, and nipped-in waist, designed to flatter every shape.

Laura later changed into a utility-style jumpsuit with embroidered patchwork detailing to sip champagne as she enjoyed an alfresco meal with Iain in the park.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have been dating for three years

The couple met in 2016 but didn't start dating until July 2017, having reportedly been introduced by mutual friend Ore Oduba, who appeared on the 14th series of Strictly Come Dancing with Laura in 2016; Ore went on to win the series with partner Joanne Clifton, with Laura and Giovanni Pernice finishing in ninth place.

Laura Whitmore had a second outfit change for her anniversary

She later opened up about the start of their romance during an appearance on the In The Duffle Bag podcast. "When we first met [Iain] didn't even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me! I think he was intimidated by me," she confided.

"I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out, so in the end, I had to ask him out. He used to send me random messages, DM me, and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we go there, I was like, 'Let's just go for a drink,' I think I had to make the moves on him."

