Lisa Faulkner's gorgeous summer dress certainly has fans talking The former EastEnders star wowed in her oversized frock

Lisa Faulkner was so excited by her new summer dress, she put it on as soon as it was delivered – and it's not hard to see why.

The TV star won rave reviews from her social media followers after she posed in what appeared to be her bedroom, wearing a pretty, oversized cotton print midi tunic from London boutique Through The Trees.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Lisa wrote: "Off to work in my gorgeous @throughthetrees_boutique dress! I ordered last week and it arrived just now and I HAD to wear it straight away!!!"

Needless to say, her fans filled the comment section with compliments about Lisa and the dress. One wrote: "Oh it's VERY lovely." A second added: "Gorgeous Lisa. I love that frock!" And a third penned: "Looks cute and comfy, kaftan vibes."

The summer-ready dress comes in one size, to fit 10 – 16, and has a price tag of £45. But when fans enquired about how to purchase the frock, they were left disappointed to discover it has sold out.

Fans adored Lisa Faulkner's gorgeous summer dress

Thankfully, according to the East Dulwich store's owner, there will be a "new delivery soon" but you can reserve a dress now by contacting them on their Instagram page.

Since Lisa put her photo up, the brand has been inundated with queries about purchasing the dress, so if you want to get your hands on one, we suggest you act fast!

According to the brand's Facebook page, Through The Trees is "an exclusive and independent women's clothing boutique, for the cool and the fashion-conscious".

