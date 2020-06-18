Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Wednesday night to express her shock at the heavy rainfall in London, and the former EastEnders star could be seen tucked up tightly in bed – pyjamas and all. Speaking of pyjamas, the star was wearing a truly magical pair by Their Nibs, featuring a colourful array of sketches flowers in blue, pink, green, yellow and orange.

Lisa's pretty sleepwear cost just £30 and is perfect for cosying up on summer nights. The Traditional Satin Pyjama Shortie set in Sage Cricket print is going straight on our wish list!

Lisa looked lovely in her pyjamas

Their Nibs have plenty of other enchanting designs, including seahorses and hummingbirds, as well as other pretty flower prints. But best of all, every pyjama set is under £50!

For anyone looking for something a little more extravagant, Yolke's Dakota Meadow Classic Silk Pyjama Set features a beautiful floral print. More work of art than sleepwear, the shirt and trouser set was designed with vintage botanical prints in mind, and the £365 price tag makes a little more sense when you consider that the set has been cut from luxurious stretch silk, so will keep you cosy in winter and cooler on balmy summer nights.

Dakota Meadow Classic Silk Pyjama Set, £365, Yolke

What's more, the lightweight material makes them perfect for chucking into a suitcase when travelling, and if you fancy going full luxe, a matching dressing gown and eye mask are also available.

Luxury sleepwear brand Yolke has earned a reputation as being "the new silk girls on the block," and specialises in the highest quality blends of stretch silk that are eco-friendly and sourced from the most delicate fabrics. All of the fabulous prints are designed in-house at the brand's London studio, making each beautiful pattern bespoke to Yolke. Excitingly, the brand aims to become 100% sustainable in the near future, with linen and lycocell fibres playing a bigger part in Yokle's collections over time.

