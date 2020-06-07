Only Lisa Faulkner would be brave enough to choose a white outfit to wear in the kitchen! The celebrity chef and her husband John Torode are back on our screens for John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, and her outfit on Saturday's show was something we can totally see the Duchess of Sussex wearing. Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a breakdown of her chic ensemble, writing: "Lots of you asking about my outfit today on #johnandlisasweekendkitchen. Shirt from @dorothyperkins white jeans @mintvelvet and blue suede kicks @insidejigsaw."

Striped shirt, £22, Dorothy Perkins

Styled by Jessica Shoker, her Dorothy Perkins striped shirt cost £22, and while the style only appears to be available in the maternity section, there are several other similar designs for as little as £11. Meghan Markle loves a relaxed shirt and famously rocked a very similar white and blue Ralph Lauren design at Wimbledon in 2018, which she paired with white trousers - just like Lisa!

Lisa wowed viewers in a white ensemble as she cooked with her husband John Torode

The 48-year-old wore chic jeans from Mint Velvet that feature a cropped hem which perfectly showed off her platform leather trainers from Jigsaw - both of which are go-to brands for the Duchess.

Meghan Markle wore a very similar outfit to Wimbledon in 2018

Lisa's followers were quick to compliment the star on her outfit, with one commenting, "You look lovely Lisa, love the outfit," while a second fan added, "Always look gorgeous Lisa." A third follower commented on the beautiful kitchen the show was filmed in, but it turns out it wasn't the one at their home in London, where they shared regular cooking tutorials during the lockdown.

Blue trainers, £110, Jigsaw

The actress-turned-chef took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal that the ITV show is in fact filmed in a studio. Joking about her DIY hair and makeup, she said: "It looked pretty normal, apart from my makeup and hair, but it was alright. I just think everyone's been so lovely so thank you, and thank you for watching it. And yes, it was in a studio and not in our house, that's why it looks different. So we take all our things so that it looks like home and then we feel like it's like home." She said the reason for the different filming location is due to coronavirus safety measures. "It was so difficult because obviously we're in a different place, so we're not in the same studio that we used to film in because we couldn't social distance there, so we're in a place we can social distance. There were only a few people in the studio, all the cameramen had to stay away and everything looked brilliant."

