Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are soon to be back on our screens in John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, and we can't wait! And as the couple are back to work filming the show, Lisa has been sharing her gorgeous TV outfits with her followers - including a head-to-toe look from Oliver Bonas. The star looks beautiful in her flattering cropped trousers and pretty striped tee, don't you think?

Lisa looked lovely in her Oliver Bonas outfit

Even better, Lisa's fashion picks are still in stock on the Oliver Bonas website - and would make for the perfect laid-back spring outfit. The cook's chic wide-leg culottes are the 'Bay Camel Brown Wide Leg Trousers', costing £59.50, and her pretty flutter-sleeve top is the 'Stripe Frill Sleeve Pink Jersey T-Shirt', £29.50.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Stripe Frill Sleeve Pink Jersey T-Shirt, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Lisa also shared another outfit from her busy working week, which seems to involve the couple filming a number of episodes back to back. Choosing another trouser-and-tee combination, she rocked a gorgeous pair of high-waisted cargo pants from Mint Velvet and a simple frill-sleeve top from Hush Homewear. Sadly, the top appears to sold out, but we've found a similar version at H&M for just £13.

Wide-leg trousers, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

The star also revealed one of her go-to beauty hacks during the coronavirus lockdown, showing fans how she has been covering her roots while doing her own hair and makeup for the show.

MORE: Inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's enviable home

Wearing Mint Velvet and Hush Homewear

With hairdressers closed until July, Lisa revealed she added a hairband to one of her outfits during filming! "Headband attempting to hide my roots," she wrote across a picture of her posing in front of her and John's dressing room mirror. The star later said in an Instagram video: "Weird doing your own makeup, hair… dunno, quite like the band but... I'm going with it!" Watch the video below...

Loading the player...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.