Lisa Faulkner wows fans with cosy lockdown style - and we need this £34 colour-clashing top

Everyone has their go-to style when they're relaxing at home, even Lisa Faulkner who has been resorting to cosy knits and casual T-shirts amid the coronavirus lockdown - and we don't blame her! But there is one particular brand that the celebrity chef clearly loves, as she has been pictured wearing it not once but twice in the span of just one week.

Striped T-shirt dress, £44, Sugarhill Brighton @ SilkFred

Fans have been loving the daily cooking videos Lisa and her husband John Torode have been posting on Instagram, accompanied by helpful step-by-step recipes that we can easily replicate at home. But did you notice her outfits? In a tutorial for peach cake, Lisa opted for a gorgeous blue long-sleeved tee covered in colour-clashing yellow stripes from Sugarhill Brighton. If you're looking for an excuse to change out of your pyjamas and loungewear, the gorgeous sailor top is a bargain at just £34, and fans of the design can also pick up the dress version for £44.

Ombre jumper, £54, Sugarhill Brighton @ Wolf & Badger

Meanwhile, a previous video showing fans how to make a delicious squash and chickpea red curry saw Lisa opt for an ombre pink jumper, also from Sugarhill Brighton. The label's 'Becka' knit costs £54 and the blonde beauty dressed it down with blue jeans. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

The former Eastenders actress has maintained her usual beauty look of her blonde hair styled in soft waves and minimal makeup - after all, who needs to get glammed up when you're cooking up a storm in the kitchen?

WATCH: Lisa and John bicker in hilarious video showing home life during coronavirus lockdown

As well as her cooking tutorials, Lisa has been keeping her fans up to date with her life under lockdown with John and her fourteen-year-old daughter, Billie. Providing a glimpse inside their beautiful London home the 48-year-old uploaded a photo of her gorgeous kitchen table where John was building some Lego, while Billie appeared to be getting stuck into some school work. Beneath the photo, Lisa wrote: "Homework on one side of the table. Lego building on the other. All looks a place of calm but believe me we are just trying to find our feet and work out how we all live and work together…happy whatever day of the week it is ...oh yes Monday! Love you all."

