Call the Midwife's Helen George rocks dress Meghan Markle would love during dreamy seaside staycation

Katherine Robinson
Call the Midwife star Helen George wore a gorgeous striped midi dress from & Other Stories during a trip to the Dorset seaside. The Duchess of Sussex would love the flattering square neck linen dress, which retails for £69
Call the Midwife actress Helen George was enjoying the sunny shores of Dorset at the weekend with her two-year-old daughter Wren Ivy and partner Jack Ashton during a very special weekend staycation. And when we saw the picturesque snaps the mum-of-one posted of her dreamy trip, our eyes went straight to her perfect summer dress. The vertical stripes, faltering silhouette and square neckline had us immediately thinking of Meghan Markle – it’s a style that the Duchess of Sussex absolutely adores for summer.
Striped cotton linen midi dress, £69, & Other Stories
Helen’s perfect summer dress is by & Other Stories. Linen blend gives it a lovely texture and it also features a pretty front button closure, front patch pockets and a centre front slit. It’s available in sizes 6 to 18, but hurry if you want to snap up the £69 frock as it’s selling fast.
Helen George wore the dress on a sightseeing trip with daughter Wren and her partner Jack Ashton
The 36-year-old TV star wore the dress with trainers for a sightseeing trip with Wren Ivy and her Call the Midwife co-star Jack to see one of Dorset's most iconic landmarks. "This is us at Portland Bill Lighthouse, Dorset was just beautiful this weekend," she wrote alongside the pictures.
The family of three stayed at Moonfleet Manor – a luxury family hotel overlooking Chesil Beach on the Jurassic Coast in West Dorset. It’s a great choice for families with small children as it has a complimentary crèche and a huge indoor play area.
We can totally see Meghan Markle in the dress - she owns many similar styles
Helen certainly seemed impressed. "We left the house! And it was amazing, we stayed in a hotel with room service, and it felt wonderful," she said. "Thankyou @moonfleetmanor for the most amazing weekend, it was perfection." Sounds dreamy!
