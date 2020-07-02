Scarlett Moffatt's quirky fashion statement might be her best yet The Gogglebox star created a seriously chic look

You might not think tracksuits and suit blazers pair well, but Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt proved all naysayers wrong on Thursday when she wore a black hoodie and black jeans beneath a chic blazer jacket, creating one of our favourite celebrity looks of the year so far. Who knew?

But perhaps best of all is the fact that the 29-year-old's Alexa Jeans from Peacocks are just £16!

Scarlett, who is an ambassador for the brand, wrote alongside the photo: "Peacocks hoody and blazer and Alexa jeans look."

We're not sure what errands Scarlett was running, but with an outfit like that on, it looked as though she was about to take her seat in the FROW!

Scarlett looked front row ready!

It isn't the first time this week that Scarlett has surprised us. The star recently opened up about her unlikely friendship with A-lister Tom Hardy, and we can't think of a better duo.

Alexa Jean, £16, Peacocks

Scarlett revealed all during an appearance on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, when she was asked if she ever got starstruck.

"I think the time when I really got freaked out was when Tom Hardy came up to me and said 'Scarlett, can I have a photo?'" she answered. "And I went 'What?!? Do you want me to take a photo of you?' And he said 'No, me and [Tom's wife Charlotte Riley] Charlotte watched you in the jungle and we loved you in Gogglebox!'"

"And I was like, 'What? You watch telly?' I was just so shocked that Tom Hardy watches the TV!"

"And then later his agent came in and said: 'Tom would like your number and him and Charlotte would like you to come over and play chess or play board games one time.' I said, 'Yeah, it's with Tom and Charlotte… chess, tiddlywinks, whatever!'

So I passed my number on and he texted me saying, 'This is Tom's number.'"

