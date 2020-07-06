The sweet meaning behind Holly Willoughby's beautiful outfit revealed The This Morning star's outfit had a spiritual vibe

Holly Willoughby surprised us by adding a special detail to her This Morning outfit on Monday – did you spot it? The presenter, 39, teamed her L.K.Bennett dress with a rose quartz crystal necklace boasting special healing powers. We've uncovered the special meaning behind the jewellery and can definitely see why Holly's a fan!

Holly wore a beautiful rose quartz crystal necklace on This Morning

The blonde looked lovely as ever in her pink floral tea dress, featuring a pussy bow neckline and chic pearl button detailing. With a nipped-in waist and a gorgeous, watercolour abstract print, Holly was pretty as a picture in her 30s-inspired frock.

Even better, the 'Marceau Impressionist Floral Print Silk Dress' is now just £199.00 down from £295.00 – what a discount! We think the dreamy dress would be ideal for a summer staycation.

Marceau Impressionist Floral Print Silk Dress, £199, L.K.Bennett

But it was Holly's necklace that really caught fans' attention; the star wore a stunning rose quartz pendant from Rock + Raw jewellery. The independent brand – which is loved by the likes of Busy Philipps and Deliciously Ella - crafts jewels from "the finest crystals on the planet", with every piece "designed to raise your vibration"

We delved deeper into the hidden meaning behind Holly's special piece of bling. Rose quartz is the crystal of love and can "channel protection, nurture and unconditional love for self and others".

It acts as a talisman of love and beauty, helping the wearer focus on their heart and purity of intention. How lovely! Mother-of-three Holly – who raises children Belle, Chester and Harry with husband Dan Baldwin – certainly has plenty of love in her life.

While it's a bit on the pricy side – £559 for the smallest version up to for £1,503 the diamond gold one – we're definitely lusting after the stunning crystal accessory.

Rose Quartz Ultimate Guardian Pendant, £559-1,503, Rock + Raw

Holly has been delighting her followers with her stylish dresses over the last few months in lockdown. Last week, her gorgeous Kate Spade dress featuring a sweet pink cloud pattern was a clear fan favourite.

