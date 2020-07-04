Christine Lampard's royal-approved dress is SO Kate Middleton – and it's in the sale Christine looked lovely in florals on Loose Women

Duchess Catherine always looks so elegant in her pretty floral dresses - and we think she would love Christine Lampard's latest look. The Loose Women star wowed viewers on Friday's show when she sported a vibrant, peony print frock from royal-approved brand L.K.Bennett.

Christine looked gorgeous as ever in the beautiful dress, wearing her brunette locks pulled back in a loose bun and enhancing her dark eyes with winged liner. The Northern Irish beauty coordinated her bright pink lipstick to the bold hues of her dress – the perfect finishing touch. Kate would definitely approve!

Christine's dress got Loose Women viewers talking on Friday

Taking a stunning behind-the-scenes selfie, Christine gave a shout-out to her co-stars Stacey Solomon, Judi Love and Gloria Hunniford. She posted: "Florals on Friday with my @loosewomen @staceysolomon @1judilove @instaglogran Dress from @lkbennettlondon @mothershoppers".

Her followers were quick to reply, with one enthusing, "Love this dress on you" and another posting, "Love the colours they suit your dark hair". We agree!

Floral fan Duchess Catherine would no doubt approve

The beautiful dress is 1930s-inspired with a high neck, shirring and pleated detailing, and featured a vintage style peony print in black peppered with bold colours. Team it with colourful satin courts and a clutch for all your upcoming socially-distanced drinks.

You'll have to act fast because the fancy frock is down from £395.00 to a (slightly) more affordable £276.00. OK, we know it's on the pricey side, but this really is the dream dress for a special occasion! We're very tempted…

Susie Painted Peony Print Silk Dress, £276, L.K.Bennett

If you're wondering why the dress looks a little familiar – it's because Holly Willoughby wore the silky number on This Morning back in April. Fans went wild for the look at the time and the presenter's close friend Fearne Cotton couldn't resist commenting how "beaut" she looked in it.

