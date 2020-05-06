With the current coronavirus lockdown still in place, Helen George and Jack Ashton are making sure their little girl Wren Ivy is making the most of the outdoors in their beautiful garden. In a recent video, shared on Jack's Instagram page, the actor could be seen playing with his two-year-old daughter on the patio, which was designed with spiral curve grey tiles. Alongside the paved flooring, which led towards the grass, were large outdoor candles in silver lanterns.

A glimpse of Helen George's garden

Another picture showed the artificial grass lined with plants in wooden troughs, while various metal watering cans and statues were placed alongside. It seems the couple have a large enough garden for themselves and their adorable pet pooch, who often features on their respective Instagram accounts.

Helen, who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin in BBC period drama Call The Midwife, recently revealed that she and Jack are in no rush to expand their family. "We are happy as we are," she told Event Magazine. "We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

The couple embarked on their relationship in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. Love blossomed and in September 2017, they welcomed their adorable little girl, Wren. However, prior to her relationship with Jack, the mum-of-one split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

"It was a slow process," the actress previously told Stella magazine of their romance. "All of us on the show are mates. We all hang out together and Jack always really makes me laugh." Heaping praise on her partner, Helen added: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

