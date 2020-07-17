Ruth Langsford finished up her working week on This Morning on Thursday wearing the most gorgeous summer dress – and it's safe to say fans fell a little bit in love with it! Even better, we've spotted the chic Ralph Lauren dress at half price in the sale – though we predict a sell-out. Posting a smiling video of her self shimmying in her floaty dress, Ruth wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for all your lovely comments about my dress on @thismorning today... I was trying to encourage the sun out! Dress by @ralphlauren, suede court shoes @topshop."

Ruth looked lovely in sunshine yellow

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment on the pretty yellow dress, which seems to be one of Ruth's most popular This Morning outfits yet! "Bright and sunny just like you Ruth," one wrote, while another added: "This colour really suits you. Looking gorgeous."

The star's bold frock is the 'Print Crepe Dress' from Ralph Lauren, which is currently reduced from £179 to £89.50. Ruth has also worn the shirt version on the show in the past, so she clearly loves the chic chain print.

Print crepe dress, £89.50, Ralph Lauren

She teamed it with a tan waist belt and her classic Topshop heels, which finished off the classic look – but we reckon the dress would look just as lovely with trainers or sandals on a hot day.

Ruth also returned to QVC on Thursday evening to present her latest fashion collection, sharing lots of videos behind the scenes on her Instagram Stories.

Posing in her new slogan tee as she waited in the lift, she wrote: "Another great show with @officialjackiekabler on @qvcuk tonight....glad you liked my new pieces....new Stone colour faux leather biker jacket and this heart motif T-shirt.

"Thanks for watching, thanks for shopping and thank you for all your lovely messages. See you next time. Night night."

