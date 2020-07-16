Amanda Holden's dazzling blue dress floors fans

Amanda Holden's fans couldn't believe just how brilliant a shade of blue the dress that she wore to work on Thursday was – and neither can we!

MORE: Amanda Holden's new statement dress might leave you speechless

The Britain's Got Talent star looked unbelievable in a silky dress from her new collaboration with Fenn Wright Manson, and the ocean blue colour was by far the frock's stand out feature.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden thrills fans by taking part in TikTok trend with daughters

Sharing a photo of herself strutting her stuff in the Charlotte dress, which is available for £229, Amanda wrote: "#morning #dress named after my lovely right hand woman #charlotte avail @fennwrightmanson."

MORE: Amanda Holden's incredible Next co-ord has floored her fans

Amanda's dress was the most brilliant shade of blue

MORE: Amanda Holden suffers embarrassing fashion faux pas - but fans still want her outfit

Fans rushed to the comment section of Amanda's post to express their delight at the vibrant blue colour. "Lovely dress, fab colour," wrote one. "Love the blue dress Amanda," noted another, with a third gushing: "Nice dress Amanda really suits you."

The jaw-dropping Charlotte dress not only comes in the electric shade of blue, but is also crafted from a luxury spotted fabric. What's more, the 70s-style midi-dress boasts chic frilling and a stand-out hand-tucked dress.

Charlotte dress, £229, Fenn Wright Manson

Speaking about the dress on her website, Amanda said: "Charlotte’s my right-hand woman – I couldn’t be without her. We share so much and have virtually the same taste in everything! With that in mind, the Charlotte dress is a slightly different take on the Mandy dress, with a detailed bow on neck."

Taking to Instagram in June, Amanda shared a video of herself being interviewed by her daughter Hollie about the new collection, and the star made some surprising revelations.

When asked: "Do you imagine all of the clothes yourself or did someone help you with the process?" Amanda told her daughter: "That’s a really interesting question. So obviously we have a team of people around.

"What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people. And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.