One thing we’ve noticed about Ruth Langsford’s This Morning work wardrobe She definitely has a fashion rule!

Ruth Langsford has been back on our screens on This Morning, and we’ve been paying close attention to her fashion choices - and one thing we’ve noticed is Eamonn’s wife loves a printed shirt! The 59-year-old has worn multiple patterned styles this week with plain black trousers. From this gorgeous floral style:

To a lighter coloured version:

Ruth shared one of the looks on Instagram, and her fans absolutely loved the outfit. One follower commented on the post: “I love the shirt, you always look great,” while another added: “I loved your shirt as soon as I saw it. Very striking & you looked lovely.”

We’re feeling inspired by her style, so we’ve been searching for the best printed shirts on the high street. Luckily for us, there’s plenty around - whether you want a floral design like Ruth, or something a bit more subtle.

Floral printed blouse, £50, Reiss

Printed relaxed shirt, £39.50, M&S

Linen shirt, £60, Boden

We’d style them with jeans or tucked into a pleated midi skirt, but we love how Ruth made hers work-appropriate by wearing with black trousers.

And if you thought she had every colour you could ever dream of then you'll be shocked to know her new jersey shirt collection is launching on QVC in six gorgeous designs - and we want them all!

Speaking about her top style tips on the brand's website, she said: "I think if you're stepping out of your comfort zone with fashion, be confident. You know, there should be no rules in fashion. And I think parties dressing up - that's a time to experiment more - and sparkle and shine."

Noted!

