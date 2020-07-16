Ruth Langsford is SO pretty in pink in this M&S blouse – and it's £7 in the sale! She looked beautiful on This Morning

We predict a sell-out, because Ruth Langsford has just rocked another Marks & Spencer bargain on This Morning – and this one's such a beauty! The star's silky pink blouse was already tempting, but since we've found out it's on sale for just £7, we doubt many will be able to resist. The presenter teamed the pastel shirt with a pair of classic tailored trousers and a pair of Kurt Geiger court shoes – doesn't that candy pink shade look gorgeous on her?

MORE: Christine Lampard wows viewers in a Monsoon summer dress - wait 'til you see it

Jersey straight fit shirt, £7, M&S

Sharing her outfit details on Instagram, Ruth wrote on Wednesday evening: "Forgot to post my outfit from the studio today, sorry! It was this gorgeous pink top from @marksandspencer worn with black trousers from @winserlondon and pink, snake print court shoes from @kurtgeiger in case you were wondering?!!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth reveals her hair secrets

Plenty of fans and friends were quick to compliment the star on her picks for the show, particularly her bold colour choice. "I admired your blouse it was such a lovely colour," one wrote, while another added: "It was beautiful on you Ruth. Colour really suited you."

A further follower revealed that she had already snapped it up in the M&S sale, commenting: "I bought this top last Friday a bargain at £7.00 in the sale love the colour!"

MORE: 11 funny face masks to make people smile when you pass them in the supermarket

The outfit was a hit with Eamonn, too!

The bold and bright shade certainly looked lovely with Ruth's golden tan and newly highlighted hair. The TV host recently revealed her favourite tool for adding volume to her locks – she loves to use heated rollers before her TV appearances.

On Wednesday she shared in another Instagram video: "Loads of you were asking – this machine, this is my heated roller machine, well, not mine. It's called The O, by Cloud Nine, and you literally pop the roller in and it takes like three seconds and it beeps, and that means it's ready. Fantastic! And then you get the little clips with it as well."

She captioned her video: "For those of you asking about the heated rollers I use.... @cloudninec9 the O machine.... brilliant! X."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.