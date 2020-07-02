Mark Wright’s mum and sister just showed their love for Michelle Keegan in the sweetest way It's a (fashionable) family affair!

Jess and Carol Wright are keeping it in the family when it comes to their fashion choices, if these recent snaps are anything to go by! The former The Only Way Is Essex stars stepped out for a day of shopping on Wednesday, looking gorgeous in summer dresses – which both came from Michelle Keegan's Very collection. How lovely is that? Even better, both dresses are still available to buy if you want to steal the ladies' style.

Mark's other sister Natalya also joined Jess and Carol on the shopping trip

Michelle's sister-in-law Jess chose to wear the pretty bow print pleated dress from the Very line, which is currently reduced to just £27.50 from £50. She teamed it with a pair of Bottega Veneta-esque heels from Kurt Geiger, £149, and a sweet leather jacket from Debenhams.

Pleated Pinafore Midi Dress - Bow Print, £27.50, Very

Sweetly sharing the outfit on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Have had lots of DMs about today's outfit. Thank you and glad you love! Dress: @michkeegan new range from @veryuk."

Michelle later reposted the image, adding a 'Beautiful' text GIF – these star sisters in law are clearly super close!

Short Sleeve Denim Pencil Dress, £45, Very

Meanwhile, Carol also chose to wear the range, rocking the denim pencil dress that we've also seen Amanda Holden wearing in the past. The fitted frock costs £45 and is still available to buy, but sizes appear to be selling out quickly.

The Wright-Keegan clan are very tight-knit, and have no doubt missed each other during the coronavirus lockdown. Mark recently told HELLO! that he and his wife have enjoyed quality time together over the past few months.

WATCH: Mark Wright shows us around he and Michelle's home gym

"I always like to find a positive in life, and the positive I would take from all the negative in the world right now is that me and Michelle got to spend time together doing normal things that you are supposed to do," he said. "It has been a great time for us on a personal level."

