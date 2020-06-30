Michelle Keegan poses in mammoth garden wearing the prettiest summer dress - but fans are left disappointed We love this bold colour on Michelle!

Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous in her latest outfit photo, which shows the star strolling in what appears to be her stunning sprawling garden. Sharing her woes about the change in weather in the UK, the actress wrote on Instagram: "From bare feet to slippers real quick!" In the snap, Michelle wears a pretty green summer dress from her own Very collection, which costs just £35 – but it's sadly sold out on the brand's website.

Michelle wore her pretty green dress for a day in the garden

Replying to a fan who asked about her clothing range, Michelle wrote: "This dress is from my collection with Very but unfortunately it’s sold out. More pieces coming very soon." We hope so!

When another fan expressed her disappointment that she couldn't find the linen midi dress, the star sweetly added: "I know so it’s sold out. I’m bringing out some more pieces very soon."

Michelle launched her summer collection with Very from the comfort of her home during the lockdown, using the beautiful grounds around the house she shares with husband Mark Wright to shoot photographs of her range.

Michelle has taken lots of snaps of her collection in her garden

Speaking in a video on the fashion brand's Instagram Story, she said: "Hi guys, I hope you're all keeping well at the moment. I'm actually doing a home photoshoot. Missing the glam team, but you know I think I did an all right job!"

She added: "I know it's going to be a long time until we can get on a beach, but this collection is perfect for when it's sunny - you can take the dogs out for a walk, have a family barbeque or just go and meet a mate in the park. It's so versatile and it's so summery, it's so bright and fresh – I just really hope you like it."

Michelle has also been keeping her fans updated with stunning gym selfies and bikini snaps during the heatwave – it sounds like she's got lockdown life well and truly nailed…

