Michelle Keegan stuns in summer mini dress as she steps out in Marbella with Mark Wright The couple arrived for a family dinner

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are enjoying a sunny holiday in Marbella with their family, and were pictured stepping out for a meal on Friday night – with Michelle looking beautiful in a fitted mini dress with fun puff sleeves. Teamed with a deep tan and her long hair pulled back in a tousled ponytail, the actress looked incredible as she arrived at Olivia's restaurant, which is owned by Mark's cousin Elliott and wife Sadie.

The couple were pictured heading out for dinner in Marbella. IMAGE: Mega

Michelle's pretty mini is from De La Vali – and currently discounted if you're tempted. Reduced from £275 to £164.95, we wonder if the star snapped it up before she headed away on holiday once travel restrictions were lifted.

WATCH: Mark and Michelle's love story

There are a number of more affordable dupes on the market, too, including a similar dress from Missguided that costs just £20. Michelle teamed hers with gold jewellery, an embellished basket bag and nude strappy heels.

While Mark and Michelle haven't shared much from their holiday online, other members of the Wright clan have given fans an insight into their sunshine break – with sisters Natalya and Jessica Wright sharing snaps of their days out on glamorous yachts and enjoying ocean views.

GET THE LOOK: Mini dress, £20, Missguided

Michelle and husband Mark spent the coronavirus lockdown at their Essex home, where they are currently living while they build a five-bedroom mansion nearby.

Mark recently revealed to HELLO! that the time spent in isolation had been a positive thing for them as a couple. "I always like to find a positive in life, and the positive I would take from all the negative in the world right now is that me and Michelle got to spend time together doing normal things that you are supposed to do," he said. "It has been a great time for us on a personal level."

